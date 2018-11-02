Ariana Grande Reportedly ‘Betrayed’ by Pete Davidson ‘SNL’ Joke

Pete Davidson’s recent SNL promo joke has reportedly left Ariana Grande feeling “betrayed” by her former flame.

According to TMZ, a source close to Grande claims that the two mutually agreed not to talk about their relationship or split in the press, and the joke upset her because she felt like he failed to honor their agreement.

The joke in question came during a promo for the upcoming episode host by Jonah Hill and featuring musical guest Maggie Rogers.

In the clip, Davidson introduces himself to Rogers and asks her if she wants to get married. “No.,” she replies. “0 for 3,” Davidson then sighs.

After Grande first heard about the promo, she responded by tweeting, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. thank u. next.” She later deleted that tweet.

This is not the first time that Davidson has publicly addressed his break-up with the pop star, as shortly after it was announced he made jokes about it during a stand-up set.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” Davidson quipped.

“I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” the comedian later added, referring to the Grande-related tattoos he got during their romance. “I’m f—ing 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

Davidson then joked about how a close friend of his convinced him to get the tattoos, but later confessed that it was probably a bad idea.

“So, obviously you know I, we (Ariana and I) broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said ‘Yes,’” he explained. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f—ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’ “

Grande and Davidson’s relationship felt apart in the wake of the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. At this time, the singer does not appear to have commented on the split in any official capacity other than her aforementioned deleted tweet.