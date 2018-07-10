Ariana Grande Keeps Framed Photograph From ‘SNL’ Skit With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande apparently cherishes her appearance on SNL with Pete Davidson, as she keeps a framed photo from the show in her apartment.

Grande and Davidson have had one of the most sensational celebrity romances of the year. The pair got engaged after dating for about a month, having both just left previous long-term relationships. Presumably, they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Davidson is in the cast and Grande has hosted and performed as the musical guest.

On Monday night, Grande showed her followers just how much that memory means to her in a post on her Instagram Story. She showed off a framed photo from the appearance, where she and Davidson are both grinning eagerly at each other on the iconic stage.

The picture is leaning on the windowsill in Grande’s New York City apartment. She put the post in a black and white filter. In addition to the rain splashing her window outside, she placed one of her signature rain cloud emojis just above the frame, and in tiny white letters, she tagged Davidson on the sill.

The picture was likely taken in the new condo Davidson and Grande have just moved into together. According to a report by Us Weekly, they purchased a $16 million home in the Chelsea neighborhood. Their building comes equipped with a private spa and fitness facility, an indoor pool and even a juice bar.

The SNL screen shot comes from way back in March of 2016. Grande was the host as well as the musical guest, and Davidson popped into her opening monologue. The premise of the skit was that Grande was wondering what her first big Hollywood scandal should be.

“Hey Ariana,” Davidson said walking to her side. “I overheard, do you like, want to smoke some pot or something?”

“Pot? Let’s smoke some crack man,” Grande responded casually.

“I’m good,” Davidson said, turning away awkwardly.

The clip has gone viral since the couple’s engagement, as fans analyze for a hint that they were somehow falling in love even then. Saturday Night Live even removed the clip from its YouTube account, presumably hoping to drive more curious fans to purchase the episode.

While Davidson’s sudden proposal took the world by storm, sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that they are planning on holding off on the wedding for a long time.