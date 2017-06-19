Are ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Headed for a Split?

No need to respond often to rumors or “fake news” but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today. We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Ben Higgins proposed to Lauren Bushnell at the end of his season of The Bachelor, and the two have been coupled up ever since, even starring in a Freeform reality show titled Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

As with any couple in the public eye, however, the two have been plagued by breakup rumors, with the most recent swirling just this week.

“They don’t get along,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s told people recently how hard it is. He’s a great guy, but they should split.”

Despite the source, rumors are just that, and Higgins took to Instagram Wednesday to slam the split speculations once and for all.

“No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news’ but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Bushnell. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

Bushnell is currently celebrating her 27th birthday in Punta Mita, Mexico, and the blonde beauty posted a shot of herself to Instagram Thursday to celebrate, sharing that the only thing she was missing was Higgins.

“Humbled and blessed to have such amazing people in my life. Came down to one of my favorite places on the [earth], family by my side,” she wrote. “Only thing missing is @higgins.ben.”

