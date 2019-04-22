April Love, Robin Thicke’s Fiancee, Reacts to Video of Him Hugging Khloe Kardashian

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke‘s fiance, apparently has no concerns after the father of her two children was seen dancing closely with the newly-single Khloe Kardashian during Kourtney Kardashian‘s 40th birthday bash on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story from the party at Kris Jenner’s house, which was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Sia, French Montana and Younes Bendjima. Some fans noticed that one clip showed the “Blurred Lines” singer dancing with Kardashian.

“Watch there be rumors of Khloe and [Robin Thicke] dating all because of this snapchat of them hugging and talking,” one fan wrote after sharing the video on Instagram.

Geary, 24, saw the video and quickly replied. “I STAN!!!” she wrote, as Comments by Celebs noticed.

The model was at the party herself, sharing videos with Thicke on her own Instagram Story.

As Us Weekly notes, Thicke has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. He was in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 6 premiere and sang “Angels” at Kim’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries. Geary is also close with Khloe, even attending her daughter True Thompson’s first birthday party earlier this month.

Thicke, 42, and Geary welcomed their second child together in February. Lola Alain Thicke was born on Feb. 26, joining their 1-year-old daughter Mia Love Thicke. Thicke also has a son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The couple got engaged in December.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been single since February, when she broke up with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, True’s father. The couple split after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party he hosted. It was the second time Thompson cheated on her, after he went out with several women while she was still pregnant.

In March, Kardashian sent out several tweets, in which she said the blame for the breakup rested squarely on Thompson’s shoulders.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian wrote.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she continued. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

