Ant Anstead's Photo With 1-Year-Old Son Hudson Lights up Comments Section After Split From Christina

TV hosts Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead surprised fans on Friday with the news that they were ending their marriage after less than two years. Christina provided the information with an Instagram post that showed the two of them on the beach at sunset. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Anstead did not post anything on his social media channels, which he rarely uses. In fact, the last photo on Instagram showed him and his 1-year-old son, Hudson, on the beach. The fans still flooded the comments section on this photo with pleas for the couple to reconcile and work on their marriage. Although a few others took a different route. Some fans tried to determine exactly why the marriage ended and took sides.

Fan Requests "I don't know what happened, I just hope that some time apart will bring you back together," one person commented on Instagram. "Both of you are probably burnt out, in a year & a half you renovated a house, got married & had a beautiful baby together. I don't know how long you dated but you went through major life changes plus the fact that Christina put her career on high speed on top of everything else. "I think you need to find each other again, the fan continued. "You both looked so in love don't give up on each other. Family first, my heart breaks for Taylor & Brayden. Their Dad is getting married, they love you, their lives are all over the place. Just don't rush into divorce be kind to one another. Hudson deserves both his parents together."

Conspiracy Theories "Oh wow [surprised emoji] I'm gonna go out on a limb here and think she's having some post partum stuff going on. Unless someone cheated or is abusives then WTH isn't worth fighting for?" another person added. There were multiple fans that agreed with this assessment. One person even tried to discuss the timelines of Christina's two marriages by tracking the time from her giving birth until the relationships ended.

Heartbroken "My heart is really broken for you guys.... I'm so sorry you're having problems. Praying for you both and your family," a well-meaning fan wrote. Several others agreed with this sentiment and said that they only want the best for Christina and Anstead. They continued to wish the two celebrities the best as the relationship comes to a close.

Reconciliation "[pink hearts emoji] I hope you guys can figure out your differences [pink hearts emoji] and work through the tough stuff," a fan commented after looking at Anstead's photo. Many expressed the opinion that there is still hope for the now-estranged couple. There is no guarantee of reconciliation, but many fans wanted to see Christina and Anstead try.

Taking Sides "She just ripped your heart out of your chest didn't she. While we're in a global pandemic and you haven't been able to see your kids in months so you're already hurting. I'm so heartbroken for you Ant," one person proclaimed. While the exact details of the split are unknown, many fans decided that they knew what happened behind closed doors. Many even took sides.

Stunned Fans "Work on your marriage, find a common ground," one person commented. Another reacted to news of the split by simply asking, "WTF?" These fans expressed a desire to see Christina and Anstead work out their differences and remain a couple. They enjoyed watching the two together and didn't want this relationship to end.