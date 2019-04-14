Andy Richter Announces Divorce From Wife Sarah Thyre After More Than 20 Years of Marriage

Andy Richter and wife Sarah Thyre have announced they will divorce after over 20 years of marriage. The former couple announced their separation on Twitter and noted that they have begun divorce proceedings. The Conan co-host prefaced an attached note, “some personal news” on the social media platform.

Some personal news pic.twitter.com/s5YFVBbPfa — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 13, 2019

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” Richter’s note read. “We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thyre also released a post addressing the divorce, noting that the decision came after careful consideration.

“We’ve shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together,” Thyre wrote in the message. “Thanks to our friends and family for their support. Looking forward to the next chapter…”

After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce. We’ve shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together. Thanks to our friends and family for their support. ♥️Looking forward to the next chapter… — Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) April 13, 2019

The couple originally met in 1992 in Los Angeles during a production of The Real Live Brady Bunch, spoofing the original sitcom from the 1970s. They would eventually marry in 1996 and ended up sharing a number of roles together, both through Richter’s work on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and other shows like Upright Citizens Brigade. Shyre also had a recurring role on the Amy Sedaris series Strangers With Candy as Coach Cherri Wolf, working alongside current Late Show host Stephen Colbert and comedian Paul Dinello.

The announcement brought an outpouring of support from friends and fans on social media.

Actor James Urbaniak, best known for roles on The Office and Venture Bros. tweeted, “Love & luck to you two” to Thyre. While Mystery Science Theater castmember Bill Corbett said, “love you both.” Comedian Ron Funches, a regular on Conan, and Chopped host Ted Allen were also some of the famous names to reach out to Richter with support.

The comedian even had a few moments of comedy throughout the emotional thread, joking with a follower who asked if it was safe to date Thyre now.

“I want to come to the wedding,” Richter responded before dropping a more heartfelt message a little later in the night.

The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. Thank you. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 14, 2019

“The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me,” Richter wrote. “I feel very loved. Thank you.”

Photo credit: Getty Images