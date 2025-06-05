An ‘Elsbeth’ Guest Star Just Got Married

An Elsbeth guest star has tied the knot.

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have gotten married.

The ceremony comes just two years after Gruffudd’s public divorce battle with ex-wife, actress Alice Evans. Wallace shared a sweet video on Instagram on April 25 from the wedding and their “I do’s” alongside the caption, “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later.” The couple met while working on the Australian series Harrow.

Gruffudd married Evans in 2007, but they split in 2021. According to The Daily Beast, Evans had accused her ex of blindsiding her and their two daughters by walking out. The Fantastic Four actor later filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Additionally, Gruffudd got a three-year domestic restraining order against Evans in 2022, meaning she would be unable to mention him or Wallace on social media. They also battled over child support and spousal payments, with Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter, Ella, filing a temporary restraining order against Wallace in 2023, claiming she had slammed her head into a door during an argument.

It’s unknown what legal matters are surrounding Gruffudd and his family, as well as whether the restraining order against Wallace still stands.

(Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, although Elsbeth fans may recognize Ioan Gruffudd from a single episode as the titular character’s Scottish love interest, he has some pretty big roles under his belt. Some of his most notable credits include Titanic, 102 Dalmations, 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Hornblower, Forever, Liar, and Harrow, among others.

Both Gruffudd and Wallace aren’t shy about sharing their love on social media. They frequently share pictures together on Instagram, and Wallace has been tagging along with her beau to convention appearances, most recently when he appeared at Comic Con Liverpool in May. More adventures are certainly in store for the happy couple, and one can only hope that there isn’t as much tension in the family anymore.