‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Slams Driver Accused of Nearly Killing Them in Crash

American Pickers staple Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Celine, is getting real about the difficult road to recovery she endured after a devastating car crash last fall. She suffered near-debilitating injuries that required months-long recovery measures, including surgeries.

She shared a montage of videos and photos of her recovery process in an Instagram video. Some of the footage shows her with her face swollen and in the hospital while grappling with the effects of a broken jaw, as she endured much of the impact from the crash.

She captioned the post in part: “It’s strange how you can move through life thinking you’re clear-headed, like you finally understand how things work – until a single moment dismantles all of it. One second of impact is enough to show you how little you actually know. It makes you question everything. Even trust itself.”

While reflecting on the difficult process, she provided an exciting personal update. “These are the questions that crossed my mind this morning as I stood in the bathroom holding a toothbrush. For over 3 months I have been using a child’s. Today, for the first time since the accident, I reached for an adult one. And somehow that small, ordinary moment said more about survival than anything else,” she admitted.

She said, despite her progress, there’s still more to do. “Healing has been brutal and deeply unglamorous. My jaw was broken in the worst way possible, and there is no “normal” timeline for recovery for me. Eating is still hard. Talking is still hard. Pain is constant. Progress is measured in millimeters and moments no one else would recognize as victories,” she noted.

In comments to followers, she gave more context, revealing the driver of the crash had previous instances. “We were hit by a drunk driver that was out on probation and should’ve never been out of prison,” she explained. The Sun would later confirm such.

76-year-old Lerone Heads was charged with two counts of vehicular assault, DUI, and failure to yield the right of way, the report notes. The charge notes his actions resulted in serious bodily injury. He was initially released from jail on a $20,000 bond. At the time of the crash, he was on probation for domestic assault. A law enforcement source confirmed he was also arrested in October 2024 on a probation violation from his arrest in June 2024 on an aggravated domestic assault charge.