Amber Portwood Still Dating Andrew Glennon Despite Stalking Scandal

Teen Mom OG fans have been curious if cast member Amber Portwood would tough it out with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon after some major stalking reports surfaced.

Now it appears they have an answer after the couple individually posted photos from the same locale.

Portwood has been unusually quiet and vague on the social media front since she started dating Lennon. They haven’t been spotted much together, but they both apparently spent some time with Portwood’s daughter, 8-year-old Leah Shirley.

Portwood posted a photo of Leah with a black llama on Wednesday, and Glennon posted a shot of the same llama later that same day.

In early September, facts about Glennon’s past relationship began to surface. His ex sought a restraining order because of “obsessive” communications, stalking and vandalism. A judge granted the victim’s request, which said Glennon must stay least 100 yards from his ex, her dog, her home, place of work and vehicle.

His relationship with Portwood was apparently “up in the air” because of the report.

“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart,” Glennon told Radar. “She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”

