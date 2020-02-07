Amber Heard Mocks Johnny Depp Over Abuse Claims in Newly Surfaced Audio: ‘See How Many People Believe You’

Days after leaked audiotapes showed Amber Heard admitting to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp during their marriage, another 30-minute phone recording between the former couple shows the Aquaman actress mocking Depp about the alleged physical abuse that went down between them. In the 2016 audio, Heard, 33, dares Depp, 56, to “tell the world” that he was a victim of assault “and see how many people believe you.”

The phone conversation, which was published by the Daily Mail, was reportedly recorded by Depp after Heard filed for divorce and for a restraining order against Depp, calling him “abusive.” In the conversation, Depp can be heard arguing with his then-estranged wife, asking her to settle their dispute out of court so as to not air any dirty laundry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are f—ing killing me,” Depp said. “You’ve turned me into a … my boy goes to school and has kids go, ‘So your f—ing dad’s a wife beater?’ You don’t think about that, Amber.”

Heard counter argued that she, not him, was the one who feared for her life after getting threats from his bodyguards. The two then discussed an instance just one month into their marriage in Australia when the top of Depp’s finger was severed. While she maintained that he did it to himself while “drunk and high on ecstasy,” Depp claimed it was caused by Heard throwing a vodka bottle at him.

“I’m sorry because the last time it got crazy between us, I really did think I was gonna lose my life,” she said. “And I thought you would do it on accident. And I told you that.”

“Amber, I lost a f—ing finger, man, c’mon,” Depp replied. “I had a f—ing mineral can, a jar, a can of mineral spirits thrown at my nose.”

That’s when Heard mocked Depp for what she said was playing the victim card. “You can please tell people that it was a fair fight, and see what the jury and judge thinks,” she said. “Tell the world, Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence. And I, you know, it’s a fair fight. And see how many people believe or side with you.”

“It doesn’t matter — fair fight my a—,” Depp said, to which Heard replied, “Exactly, because you’re big, you’re bigger and you’re stronger. And so when I say tat I thought you could kill me, that doesn’t mean you counter with you also lost your own finger. I’m not trying to attack you here. I’m just trying to point out the fact of why I said call 911.”

“Because I was, you had your hands on me after you threw a phone at my face. And it’s got crazy in the past, and I truly thought, ‘I need to stop this madness before I get hurt,’” she added.

When Depp asked Heard if she believed that she abused him physically, she said, “Do you know … I was an … almost 115-pound woman? Have I ever been able to knock you off of your feet? Or knock you off balance? You’re going to get up on the stand, Johnny, and say, ‘She started it?’ Really? I have never been able to overpower you — that’s the difference between me and you.”

“And that’s a difference, that’s a whole world, and there’s a jury and there’s a judge will see that there’s a very big difference between me and you.”

That audio clip came a few days after Heard appeared to admit to “hitting” Depp in another audio clip published by the Daily Mail. That clip also featured Depp admitting to hitting Heard as well.

Since that initial clip was published, a petition to remove Heard from the upcoming Aquaman 2 film has gained traction, with more than 220,000 people signing a Change.org campaign to remove her from the project. The petition argues that Heard is “violent” and not suitable for a family-friendly franchise.

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty