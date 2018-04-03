Amanda Bynes Spotted With New Man

Amanda Bynes has been reportedly spotted with a mystery man that may in fact be her new boyfriend.

Rob Shuter, who host’s iHeartRadio’s Naughty But Nice video series, spoke with a source that claimed the actress was seen around the campus of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with a new man.

“My sister goes to FIDM, and she’s seen Amanda Bynes walking around with a guy with very long hair and a Boston accent,” the source told Shuter. “I’m pretty sure she’s dating him. His name is Steven, or something with an ‘S.’ And I’m pretty sure he said he’s from Massachusetts.”

Shuter then spoke with a second source who confirmed suspicions that she was jumping back into the dating world.

The second source said she has begun dating a but is “taking things slowly.” The All That alum apparently wants a “normal life,” which includes having a boyfriend.

As for the mystery man in Bynes’ life, he is described as being around her age and is said to look “scruffy” in a way similar to Jared Leto.

Those close to Bynes are said to be thrilled about the relationship, as she has not been romantically involved in a while.

“Everybody is thrilled that she’s not alone,” the source said.

This is just one of several life changes Bynes is making in 2018.

The actress apparently intends to return to acting in 2018, in what would be her first role since playing Marianne Bryant in the 2010 film Easy A.

Back in June 2017, the former The Amanda Show star went on camera with blogger Diana Madison for the first time since her very public meltdown to reveal her plans.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

In that same interview, Bynes also took time to update fans on what she has been up to since her retreat from the public eye.

“I’ve been going to school lately,” Bynes said. “Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

Bynes has not yet revealed what projects she intends to tackle in the coming year.