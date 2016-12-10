Alexa and Carlos PenVega Share Photos of Little Ocean King!

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVegas are officially parents to little Ocean King!
The new parents took to Instagram to share photos of the newest addition to the family on Friday evening.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“8.6 lb blessing. #OceanPenaVega #WelcomeHomeLilO,” the Spy Kids star captioned the photo.
Carlos also took some time to share a photo of his wife and baby boy saying, “The moment life changed forever. #welcomehomeLilO #12/7/16 #8pound6ounceblessing #GodisGreat.”
The two married and combined their names back in 2014 and announced their pregnancy with a vlog on their YouTube channel.