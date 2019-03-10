Alex Rodriguez Posts About ‘Soulmates’ Prior to Revealing Engagement to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez talked about soulmates just hours before popping the question to Jennifer Lopez.

The New York Yankees legend took to Instagram Stories Saturday morning and seemingly hinted at the special day ahead for himself and the singer when he shared a quote defining the meaning of soulmate.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be,” the quote read.

Aside from the beautiful words, Rodriguez added a “Lit” sticker, further hinting at the fact he was proposing later in the day while the pair enjoy a relaxing tropical vacation.

Both Rodriguez and Lopez took to Instagram Saturday evening to share the big news, including a heartwarming photo of the World of Dance host’s left hand in his, showing off a huge square-cut diamond ring.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez wrote on his post, along with a red heart emoji. Lopez shared the same image along with eight black hearts.

Rodriguez and Lopez, who first started dating in February 2017, have become one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples. The former baseball player recently opened up about how his daughters love the singer.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don’t know she’s also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I’m the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

Lopez responded to Rodriguez’s words a few months later, telling the outlet: “I’m glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I’m just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them.”

Despite having been married three times, Lopez recently told Harper’s Bazaar she was open to walking down the aisle again.

“I do believe in marriage,” she told the magazine. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

When discussing her relationship with Rodriguez she added, “It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”