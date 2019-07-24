Alex Rodriguez Melts Social Media’s Heart With Video of Jennifer Lopez in Honor of Her Birthday

Alex Rodriguez posted the sweetest birthday video to his Instagram for his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez in a new Instagram post shared to his social media on Tuesday.

“Hi baby girl, just wanna wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl, since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he said in the video as photos and video of the two roll over his message. “Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be your best at everything you do. You’re simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

He ended with speaking a little Spanish as more video rolled out for fans to see.

Lopez took to the comment section, saying, “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho… [12 heart emojis].”

She wasn’t the only one to gush over his sweet post.

“This is beautiful. Love you both” one person wrote.

“This is so sweet [two heart emojis]” another fan said.

Someone else wished the 50-year-old a happy birthday saying, “Happy Birthday Queen!!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!”

The former MLB star has been one of her biggest supporter since they started dating in early 2017 after running into each other at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

“I almost yelled out ‘Alex’, but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” Lopez admitted to Vanity Fair. “I could literally have just walked away but I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say ‘Hey’ … It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn’t normally do.”

They went public later that year and since then, A-Rod has backed his woman up on every thing she does professionally and personally.

Recently, Lopez revealed a video showing behind the scenes footage to fans of a few of her Las Vegas shows. After she took a tumble and hit her head during one of her performances, the former Yankees player was right there to show her some support when she needed it most.

“It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show,” he said.

Lopez fought tears during that moment, saying, “I’m not happy with myself.”

He responded with, “You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”