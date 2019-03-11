Alex Rodriguez Shares Intimate Video of Rose Covered Bed After Jennifer Lopez Proposal

As if a tropical getaway wasn’t romantic enough this past weekend, Alex Rodriguez is showing off his lovey-dovey chops following his surprise engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankee player, 43, shared video to his Instagram Stories on Sunday that showed how he laid out rose petals on a white bed that read, “I [heart] U,” as he panned the camera to his newly minted fiancée entering the room.

Rodriguez bought a half-dozen long-stemmed roses, strategically placing them on a bench at the foot of their bed.

Just hours earlier, Rodriguez popped the loving question to his 49-year-old bride-to-be, with the couple announcing the news to their social media accounts on Saturday night. Rodriguez posted the image of the engagement ring with the caption, “She said yes,” while Lopez captioned hers with a string of heart emojis.

The couple’s exciting news elicited a heartwarming response from social media, including congratulatory messages from Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan, Gabrielle Union and Gwen Stefani. Lopez’s close friend, Ellen DeGeneres left a different message in the comments section of the “Jenny From the Block” songstress’ post.

“Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” the talk show host, 61, joked after Lopez tagged her in the photo.

Rodriguez spared no expense when it came to getting Lopez the bling-bling, which reportedly worth around $1.4 million.

“A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape,” Brandon Hill of Chicago’s Steve Quick Jeweler told Us Weekly. “The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity.”

The jeweler added that it was set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting, which he shares will be beautiful to a wedding band.

The pair, who started dating in February 2017, are currently enjoying a tropical vacation together, documenting their getaway on social media, alongside multiple selfies that show the future husband and wife are in more than love than ever.

No plans yet on when Lopez and Rodriguez are tying the knot, but we can guarantee the two will be throwing an extravagant wedding!

Photo credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images