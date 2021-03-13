✖

Alex Rodriguez confirmed he and Jennifer Lopez are still together are reports surfaced on Friday that they broke up and called off their engagement. Rodriguez was peppered with questions about the situation as he arrived and left his Miami gym Saturday and gave a thumbs up when asked if they were still together. Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, also issued a statement Saturday morning confirming they were working on their relationship.

In the video, published by TMZ, a photographer asked Rodriguez several questions about his relationship status. He gave her a thumbs up when asked and can be heard saying "No" through his mask when asked if he was single. As he left the gym, the photographer began asking Rodriguez questions again, but his phone rang. He could be heard referring to the person on the other line as "baby." The photographer asked if he ws talking to Lopez, but refused to answer. Instead, he told the gathered photographers to have a nice weekend and got in his car.

On Friday, Page Six reported that Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits and were no longer engaged. However, they told TMZ Saturday morning the reporting was not accurate. "We are working through some things," the couple said in a joint statement. A source told PEOPLE the two "hit a rough patch" but did not break up. The source also claimed the alleged cheating scandal involving Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy had nothing to do with the split.

Sources close to Lopez and Rodriguez told multiple outlets Friday that the couple split. After their statement confirmed otherwise, sources told TMZ that things got "bad" between the celebrity power couple on Friday. However, the two are still in very different places, at least physically. Rodriguez is still in Miami, while Lopez is in the Dominican Republic shooting her movie Shotgun Wedding. Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after dating or two years. They postponed their wedding twice during the pandemic last year.

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," a source told PEOPLE Saturday. The two want to "try to stay together." Another source said there was no "third party" involved in their decision to end the engagement. This was a reference to speculation that the situation with LeCroy played a part. In February, LeCroy said she did communicate with Rodriguez, but they never had a physical relationship.