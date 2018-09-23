Meet Alaina Meyer, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s New Girlfriend

Johnny Galecki, the actor who portrays Leonard on Big Bang Theory, is in a new relationship, and fans are scrambling to learn about his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer.

Galecki — who also played David Healy on Roseanne and possibly soon The Conners — has been spotted more and more with Meyer recently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43-year-old actor went public with his 21-year-old girlfriend back in July, according to a report by E! News. Since then, it has slowly become clear that they are very serious about this relationship.

It is still unclear how long this romance has been going on. However, judging by the trips they have taken, the events they have attended together and their matching tattoos, Galecki and Meyer have been seeing each other since before July. Still, Meyer’s first public post about Galecki came on July 15 when she showed off a Polaroid featuring herself arm-in-arm with the actor and fashion designer Dee Larson on a beach.

After that the two seemed to go everywhere together. Meyer posted photos and videos from a trip to Chicago, where she and Galecki apparently attended a Jack White concert together.

“Call us when you need assassins,” Meyer wrote alongside a photo of the couple dressed in all black suits. Just over a week later, they were back in Santa Barbara, California for another one of White’s shows.

At the beginning of this month, Meyer unveiled what appeared to be matching tattoos with Galecki. Meyer had the letters “JG” printed large on her forearm along with a cartoonish black skull, while Galecky had “AMM” on his outer hand beside a simple heart.

“Gone country and branded by babe,” she wrote.

Meyer even appears to have visited the set of Big Bang Theory with Galecki, as photos show her sitting in the iconic Caltech Cafeteria where Leonard and his friends have so many heated debates.

This week, Galecki and Meyer put their relationship on serious display when she accompanied him to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. They both posted photos together after the event, looking dapper in all-black outfits once again.

Not much else is known about Meyer and Galecki’s relationship at this point. Based on their posts, they seem to share a love for music and motorcycles, as they are frequently pictured with rock stars, guitars and bikes around them.

Still, these common interests have not been enough to stop many fans from condemning the pairs 22-year age difference.