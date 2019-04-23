Adele’s Net Worth: What’s at Risk in Her Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele has a pretty high net worth, as she might have a lot at risk in her divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki.

According to PEOPLE, the singer is reportedly worth around $180 million. It has also been implied that she may not have signed a prenuptial agreement when she and Konecki got married.

If this turns out to be true, Konecki will likely be able to stake a claim to at least half of Adele’s net worth.

“What is made during the marriage is likely to be split on an equal basis,” said Sandra Davis, a divorce attorney who — among many other notable figures, represented Diana, Princess of Wales in her divorce from Prince Charles. “It doesn’t matter who did what, or who contributed what.”

On the other hand, family-law specialist Suzanne Kingston doesn’t think that will be the case, saying, “Adele may be able to claim that her talent is effectively genius, which means her husband would be entitled to significantly less.”

The couple’s divorce was announced last week by Adele representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. “Adele and her partner have separated,” The team said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Ever since the news was revealed, fans of the singer have taken to social media to share their feelings about the split, with many saying that they believe this may lead to some new music from the singer.

“Adele has had me stay up at night crying about a breakup and heartbreak I’ve never experienced,” one person tweeted. “She ’bout to have me looking for divorce lawyers and I’m single AF.”

“The person that I’ve become because I was raised by society is incredibly sad to hear that Adele is splitting with her husband,” the Twitter user also added. “The person that I am despite society is pretty ready for the FIRE album that she’s gonna drop.”

“The way some of y’all have been acting, I hope Adele takes that 21 and 25 money, lives a happy life with her child, and never gives y’all new music ever again,” another fan said, referring to those who have downplayed the emotional toll a divorce can have.

At this time, there is no word on how the couple will approach custody of their 5-year-old son Angelo.