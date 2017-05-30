Adam Levine Shows off New Ink Honoring Wife Behati Prinsloo

….it’s worth holding onto…👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 28, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Adam Levine has added some brand new ink to his collection, and the reason behind his new tattoo is a pretty great one — true love.

The Voice coach revealed on Instagram that he had the words “True Love” inked across his knuckles as an ode to wife Behati Prinsloo, sharing a snap of himself holding onto a woman’s behind with the caption, “…it’s worth holding onto… 👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Blake Shelton Opens up About His ‘Explosive Relationship’ With Adam Levine

Prinsloo also showed off her hubby’s new ink on Instagram, posting a shot of Levine holding his fists out with the caption, “The truest…..”

The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Levine is no stranger to tattoos, and recently told Entertainment Tonight he hopes his array of ink will prevent his and Prinsloo’s 8-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, from wanting any of her own in the future.

“That’s why I had them,” he said. “I got them so she wouldn’t think they were cool, and she wouldn’t want them. See, it was reverse psychology.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CelebStarzNews

Related:

Blake Shelton Throws Shade at Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine’s Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

‘The Voice’ Coaches Wish Adam Levine a Happy Birthday in the Best Way Possible