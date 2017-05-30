Adam Levine Shows off New Ink Honoring Wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine has added some brand new ink to his collection, and the reason behind his new tattoo is a pretty great one — true love.
The Voice coach revealed on Instagram that he had the words “True Love” inked across his knuckles as an ode to wife Behati Prinsloo, sharing a snap of himself holding onto a woman’s behind with the caption, “…it’s worth holding onto… 👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph.”
Prinsloo also showed off her hubby’s new ink on Instagram, posting a shot of Levine holding his fists out with the caption, “The truest…..”
Levine is no stranger to tattoos, and recently told Entertainment Tonight he hopes his array of ink will prevent his and Prinsloo’s 8-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, from wanting any of her own in the future.
“That’s why I had them,” he said. “I got them so she wouldn’t think they were cool, and she wouldn’t want them. See, it was reverse psychology.”
