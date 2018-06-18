Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Reveal First Look at Daughter Gio Grace’s Face

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo showed their newborn daughter’s face for the first time in a sweet Father’s Day post. Prinsloo shared a picture of the Maroon 5 frontman holding their second child, Grio Grace.

“My first baby holding OUR second baby…..” the supermodel wrote. “Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you.”

She also gave a shoutout to her own father.

“To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day,” she continued. “The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.”

Prinsloo and Levine had previously shared a photo of Gio Grace’s tiny toes back in February when she was born, but Prinsloo’s photo marks the first time they’ve shared a public photo of her face.

The couple welcomed Gio into the world on February 15, almost a year and a half after they had daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.

Levine called Prinsloo “the Queen” in a tribute to her on her 30th birthday last month.

“The Queen turns 30 today. She’s a legend. She’s THE baddest,” Levine captioned the photo. “In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most. I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream. Here’s to a thousand more years. I love you [Behati Prinsloo] with everything I got.”

The two may not be finished bringing children into this world just yet, as Levine spoke candidly about baby number three with Ellen DeGeneres in May, saying, “It’s just so much fun. Being Dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”

DeGeneres then asked about more potential kids, to which Levine jokingly responded, “At this rate, yeah, I think I’m definitely going to let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child.”

“Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot,” the Maroon 5 crooner added, prompting DeGeneres to ask in jest, “Like five, like Maroon 5.”

Levine and Prinsloo married in July 2014 after dating since May 2012.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE last year. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”