Award-winning actor Cedrick Juan and theater star Kate Alejandrino have tied the knot just days after announcing their engagement.

The Filipino performer, who was named Best Actor at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival for his role in GomBurZa, married the theater and film actress in an intimate garden wedding on Feb. 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alejandrino, who has made a name for herself in film and on stage in projects such as Ten Little Mistresses, Ang Pangarap Kong Oskars, and Bula sa Langit, looks stunning in a white gown and veil as she smiles alongside her husband in wedding photos posted to Instagram.

The couple’s wedding occurred just a week after they shared the news of their engagement with the world. “It is my job to love, serve, listen to, and make you happy because you deserve it. To be certain and sure with every step we take together every day,” he wrote on social media at the time, as translated by When in Manila.

“Let’s dream together every moment from this day forward,” he continued. “(Love, I love you and I will choose you every day, Kaitlin.”

The actors first sparked rumors of their love story in October 2024, when Juan posted a photo taken by Alejandrino with the caption, “When words fail, our eyes speak.” In January 2025, they made their relationship Instagram official.