ABC News Favorite Ties the Knot: Congrats to Stephanie Wash

ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash tied the knot on Saturday, July 6 with Etienne Maurice, son of Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph. Wash teased the reveal of all her wedding photos for a few days after the ceremony, before the full spread was published by PEOPLE. She and Maurice reportedly said their vows in Jamaica, surrounded by family and friends.

"We couldn't be more grateful we were able to have the wedding we dreamed of on the island of Jamaica, despite the complications we faced due to Hurricane Beryl," Wash wrote on Instagram. "Our loved ones traveled from Los Angeles to Benin, Africa, after a storm, to shower us with love... We enter into our union as one, knowing that we made it through a storm, and that together we can weather any storm. We feel so much joy in our hearts, but can't forget those affected by Hurricane Beryl. You can donate with the link in our bio."

Wash is best known as a producer for ABC News, and has even won Emmys for her work on programs including 20/20 and Soul of a Nation. Her new husband is a filmmaker, actor and philanthropist known for founding a community wellness organization called WalkGood LA. PEOPLE spoke with Maurice's mother, an actress currently playing Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary.

"I am so blessed and happy to see my son find and marry such a smart and beautiful partner who has added so much to his life. It fills my heart with an overwhelming joy and happiness," she said. "It is as if all the love and good vibes in the world has come together in this spectacular moment, blessing their union with boundless hope and endless possibilities. And grandchildren too!"

The couple hosted their wedding at the Good Hope Estate, where they and many of their guests waited out Hurricane Beryl just hours before the ceremony. Other guests reportedly arrived just in time for the festivities, as their flights had been canceled due to the storm. Ralph said: "I'm still in awe how 300 people from around the globe made it through a hurricane, didn't give up and they showed up for this spectacular celebration of love. What a story for my grandchildren!"

Beryl set a record as the first Category 5 hurricane ever to be observed this early in the storm season, and broke many other precedents as well. It passed by the southern coast of Jamaica without actually passing over the island, and by that point it had weakened from its peak as a Category 5 storm. However, it was persistent as it devastated other Caribbean islands, passed through the Gulf Coast and made landfall in Texas. The remnants of the storm were felt as far north as Ontario, Canada, and the recovery effort is expected to take months in some places.