A Source Confirms Kristen Stewart and Model Stella Maxwell Are Dating

Kristen Stewart is Reportedly Dating Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell https://t.co/FeU1hZfT8w pic.twitter.com/7T3tl8nLug — Seventeen (@seventeen) December 23, 2016

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are officially an item!

The Twilight star and Victoria’s Secret model are dating and “having fun” a source told PEOPLE.

The two sparked romance rumors when the two were spotted on set of Stewart’s new movie in Savannah, Georgia. “When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” a source dished.

The two were photographed walking the streets and hanging out on set. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

The two were also spotted at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Stewart recently broke off her relationship with St. Vincent (Annie Clark) who were spotted in October attending a Vogue Fashion Fund Show in Los Angeles. Maxwell’s former flames include the likes of Miley Cyrus.

