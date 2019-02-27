’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals Identity of New Boyfriend

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has finally revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, in the wake of her split from Colt Johnson.

According to E! Online, Lima recently shared a selfie in Instagram with her new “bae” in the background.

“For my followers who wanted to see bae’s face here we go,” she added.

Lima previously teased her new better-half in another photo, but she covered his face with an emoji to hide his identity.

“I never had so much fun like last night, our first place idea was boring, but bae surprised me and [took] me to the High roller and it was amazing,” she wrote in separate post praising her new man. “Just good memories with someone very special in my life.”

Lima has made headlines quite a lot lately, as she and Johnson have been engaged in a heated divorce battle. Lima was arrested in January for assault, and the following day Johnson filed for divorce.

She has since requested spousal support, and even attempted to raise money for her legal bills through an online fundraiser site. That was shut down, however.

Johnson has been outspoken about the issues he claims the couple faced during their relationship, taking to Instagram to share his side of the story.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” he stated in a post.

“Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her,” Johnson went on to say.

“When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” he continued. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

At this time, Johnson does not appear to have commented on Lima’s new relationship.