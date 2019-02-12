’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Claims She and Jay ‘Never Separated’ and Lied for the Show

Ashley Martson and her husband Jay Smith “never separated” despite reports that the 90 Day Fiancé star had filed for divorce.

Martson made the reveal on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a statement directed at fans in the midst of an open and honest conversation addressing a number of controversies surrounding herself and Smith.

“Since I’m such a ‘money-hungry scammer,’ I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she wrote. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

“I now understand why so many of the same cast members who are talking s– now, reached out to me to warn me of all of this before. Interesting,” she concluded her post.

Martson also alleged that the popular TLC series, in which six couples going through the K1 visa process must decide whether or not to marry within three months’ time, is full of “constant deception and lies” and encouraged couples to “fake” their relationships.

“We have been asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show,” she claimed. “We have been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

“Personally, I thought this show was just for entertainment [and] that’s what we were told. Since the show has ended I never confirmed the status of our relationship due to the contract,” she continued.

Martson had reportedly filed for divorce from Smith in January. While she didn’t initially confirm the news, she reacted on Instagram to the report by writing “Who the f— is leaking all this s—?” She also answered a number of questions from fans regarding the state of her relationship with Smith, telling one fan who asked why she wouldn’t confirm or deny the reports that “nothing in this world I like more than” money.

Just weeks later, however, it was reported that Martson had withdrawn her divorce filing.

The reveal the couple “never separated” came amid a tense time for Martson and Smith, the couple caught in a heated scandal after an accidental slip up revealed that Smith was behind the Instagram account “callingyououtfraud2,” which has leaked a number of personal information and photos of the couple, including their symbolic ceremony in Jamaica.