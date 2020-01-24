‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz to Perform at 2020 Oscars

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will feature a performance from Chrissy Metz. According to TVLine, the star of This is Us will perform the Best Song nominee “I’m Standing with You,” which was featured in the 2019 film Breakthrough. In the film, Metz stars as a devoted Christian mother whose son miraculously recovers from an accident that left him near death. Diane Warren wrote the music and lyrics to the tune.

Other performers include Randy Newman, who’ll sing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4; Elton John performing Rocketman‘s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again;” Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown” will be handled by Idina Menzel and AURORA and Cynthia Erivo will perform “Stand Up” from Harriet.

This news comes just over a week after it was announced that Metz had signed a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” Metz said in a statement. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

While the Oscars will be a hostless affair for the second straight year next month, there’s been plenty of controversy about this year’s round of nominees. Specifically, this year’s round of surprising snubs, including another year where the Best Director nominees were all men, which was pointed out by presenter Issa Rae.

Among the most vocal have been Lupita Nyong’o being ignored for her work as both the hero and villain in Jordan Peele’s Us, Jennifer Lopez’s surprising turn in the crime/comedy Hustlers, and of course, Adam Sandler’s work in Uncut Gems, which was also shut out of the nominations entire.

While Sandler’s snubbing came despite a career-defining performance for the actor who typically hovers closer to low-brow comedy, it seems that the SNL alum took the news in stride. He even gave a special shoutout to Kathy Bates, who earned a Supporting Actress nom for her work in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell — but only after she played Sandler’s mother in The Waterboy. Bates, of course, had a fitting reply to her former co-star.

Given that Sandler won’t be attending the awards (at least as a nominee), he’ll be free to enact his plan for revenge.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.