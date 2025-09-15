Sydney Sweeney Makes Emmys Red Carpet Swoon in Red Dress

Turning heads wherever she goes, Sydney Sweeney stood out as she walked the red carpet of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The Euphoria star donned a strapless Oscar de la Renta red gown with a matching shawl, sparkly 120-carat necklace, 30-carat pear-shaped earrings, and 25-carat rings while heading into the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sydney Sweeney at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Along with being a guest, Sweeney will be presenting an award at this year’s Emmys.

Sweeney’s Emmys 2025 appearance follows a summer of controversy, as she was previously slammed for her American Eagle jeans ad.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The ad featured Sweeney allegedly hinting at genetic superiority as she talked about “good jeans.”

American Eagle defended the ad, stating that Sydney Sweeney has “great jeans” and the ad was always about jeans, her jeans, and her story. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the fashion brand stated. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sweeney acknowledged the controversy while speaking about her new boxing film, Christy. She shot down rumors that she would address the situation while at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it,” she told Vanity Fair. I’m not there to talk about jeans. The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

The film tells the story of Christy Martin, who was dubbed the most successful female boxer of the 90s. Sweeney starred in the movie alongside Coleman Pedigo and Merritt Wever.