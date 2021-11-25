E. Coli Outbreak Discovered Just Ahead of Thanksgiving

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) just announced that there’s an E. coli outbreak. Per the report, there hasn’t been any deaths, but there have been two hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak, which has been found in seven states thus far. The CDC says the outbreak appears to be linked to Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach. Minnesota health officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from one infected person’s home. Five people in the outbreak say they ate spinach in the week before they got sick, and 1 reported Josie’s Organics brand. Investigators are trying to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

CDC officials are recommending that people not eat any contaminated spinach. They also advise all to throw it away or return it to the store purchased from. If there was some contaminated spinach found, the CDC says to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated spinach with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

If anyone ate the spinach begins to experience any related symptoms. The symptoms to look out for are: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that makes it difficult to keep liquids down, and dehydration. Dehydration signs include not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Symptoms typically begin 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without any treatment after 5 to 7 days of exposure.

As for businesses, the CDC is advising them to not sell any contaminated spinach. They are also advised to wash surfaces that may have been exposed.

This year, there was also an E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix. People were advised to not eat raw cake batter at the time.

E. coli are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are considered harmless. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, and others can cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.