Chipotle Introducing New Cilantro Product That Could Confuse Fans

Chipotle has a new product, and it’s not food. The casual dining hot spot is introducing skin and body care to the market. They are introducing Cilantro Soap, which is reportedly made with real ingredients. The soap is a 100% real soap bar, equipped with the fresh scent of cilantro that its customers love, Chew Boom reports. The soap is being sold for $8 currently. It’s now available to purchase at chipotlegoods.com for a limited time. Supplies may not last long and the deal comes amid a busy holiday season and may be the perfect stocking stuffer.

In addition to the new Cilantro Soap, Chipotle has also launched new Chipotle Goods products. The line includes Iron colorways in its natural Chipotle Goods Avocado Dye Line. Also available is the open-looped collection of Chipotle-branded apparel that is dyed with upcycled avocado pits from the beloved restaurant chain. The iron is mixed with Chipotle’s avocado dye to form a rich grey/purple hue that gives off an entirely new look to the line. All of the garments are individually dyed. None of the designs in the Avocado Dye Line are the same.

“Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real-life experiences,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement regarding the launch. “Every Chipotle fan, regardless of which side of the great cilantro debate they’re on, can appreciate this fan-inspired gift.”

Chipotle is one of the first chains of fast-casual dining establishment ideas in the U.S. its major competitor is Qdoba Mexican Grill, which serves similar foods. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, and Baja Fresh are also major competition. But, many continue to flock to Chipotle over the others.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1993. McDonald’s Corporation became an investor in 1998. When McDonald’s fully divested from Chipotle in 2006, the chain had grown to over 500 locations.