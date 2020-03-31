'American Idol' Fans Looking for New Episode After Unexpected Coronavirus Schedule Change

Fans of American Idol were thrown for a loop when they realized a new episode was not airing on Monday. Due to production halting amid the coronavirus outbreak, ABC opted to stray from the typical back-to-back episodes on Sunday and Monday to stretch out the last of the two pre-recorded episodes.

The Hawaii Round kicked off on Sunday with the Top 40 competing for spots in the Top 20. Viewers were eager to see the completion of the round on Monday but realized that wouldn't be the case. The final episode before the live rounds begin, which might not be for quite some time if at all according to a report on TMZ, will air on Sunday, April 5. This is just the latest show to see its schedule impacted as the night also saw viewers expressing their frustration over Wheel of Fortune being flexed out of its usual time slot in order for more coronavirus coverage.

The show's Twitter account did not alert their fans on Monday that no new episode would be airing, but did adjust their bio to reflect the new schedule.

Here is a collection of some of the various reactions that poured in across the 8 p.m. ET hour when viewers were expecting to see the conclusion of the Hawaii Showcase.