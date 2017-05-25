Zack Ryder Updates His WWE Status

Zack Ryder is back in a WWE ring!

The former Intercontinental Champion has been rehabbing his knee since blowing it out the night he and partner, Mojo Rawley, became the number one contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. To celebrate his 10th anniversary in the WWE, Ryder released a video on YouTube that he was back in the ring for the first time since his surgery.

On Twitter, Ryder even revealed that his knee was good enough to land his first Rough Ryder in nearly 6 months.

The Hype Bro originally hurt his knee on the December 13th episode of Smackdown LIVE and has underwent surgery soon thereafter in Birmingham Alabama. At the time, Ryder said he would be out 4-6 months.

In Ryder’s YouTube video he makes it clear that not only is his goal to get back in the WWE, but to go straight to the top. Seeing Jinder Mahal holding the WWE Championship has to add a little extra motivation.

Ryder’s partner, Mojo Rawley, was on quite a run heading in to and out of WrestleMania. Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with the help of his bro, Rob Gronkowski. He was also featured in the number one contender’s match the following week.

Jinder Mahal won that match and Mojo has hardly been seen since.

Could it be possible WWE is going to hold Mojo out until Zack is back and ready to re-form the Hype Bros? SmackDown‘s tag team division has gotten awfully crowded with the coming addition of The New Day and the emergence of Breezango. Teams like American Alpha and The Shining Stars have almost been completely forgotten.

Hit a Rough Ryder today…for the first time since my knee exploded in December. Sorry @_StarDESTROYER. #ReturnOfTheZack — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 25, 2017

