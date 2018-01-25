XFL Logo Leaked Ahead of Scheduled Announcement

Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment are set to announce the return of the XFL Thursday afternoon. But one of the bigger details just leaked: the league’s new logo.

In a trial run of their 3 p.m. ET live stream, Alpha Entertainment gave a glimpse of the XFL’s new look. A keen eye from Twitter caught the fleeting image. This ends all doubts as to whether or not Vince McMahon is, in fact, rebooting the XFL. It’s happening.

So @AlphaEntLLC just trialled a live-stream ahead of their press conference at 3PM E.T. This was the final shot. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/n5c4UMkpOf — The Tag Rope (@tagropemag) January 25, 2018

PWInsider reports that even though McMahon is expected to make the revival official, the XFL will not come back to life until 2020. The two-year cushion is to make sure the league can build proper infrastructure and garner players and coaches. Given that the XFL launched so quickly in 2001 only to burn out after one season, it appears that Vince McMahon is taking a more methodical approach for the reboot.

In December the WWE boss sold 3.34 millions shares of WWE stock, earning him a cool $105 million. The purpose of the cash out is said to help fund “Alpha Entertainment,” a company McMahon started independently of WWE.

While that sounds like a ton of money (and it is) Vince’s recent transaction only accounts for less than 5% of WWE’s shares. However, it may be the perfect kickstarter for the second chapter of the XFL.

Outside of being on the butt end of some snarky jokes, the defunct football league has been off of the radar since it closed its doors. However, the tale of Vince McMahon’s failed football league got a jolt of life when ESPN released a highly acclaimed 30 for 30documentary on the subject in early 2017.