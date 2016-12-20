WWE: Zack Ryder Announces Timetable For Return

It looks like the Hype Bros. train might be sidelined for a bit, as Zack Ryder has announced how long he’ll need to recover from his recent knee injury.

Ryder was asked how long his recovery time will be on Twitter, where he shared multiple opinions he’s received. “I was told 4 to 6 months. I was also told 6 – 9 months. Time will tell.”

Even if it’s the former, he will miss the Royal Rumble, Fastlane, and WrestleMania 33. While he wasn’t going to be featured in the main events of those pay-per-views, his presence will still be missed as part of the tag team picture, especially now that the Wyatt Family owns the title belts on Smackdown LIVE. Ryder would have also been a likely inclusion to the Royal Rumble, and WWE will now have to find a replacement (via Inquisitr).

I was told 4-6 months. I was also told 6-9 months. Time will tell. https://t.co/ziy4t8DPte — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 19, 2016

The earliest he will be back is Extreme Rules or Payback, but a more likely place for him to return is Battleground or Money In The Bank. It’s an unfortunate setback or Ryder, who has been a consistent presence on TV since joining up with Rawley.

Ryder originally hurt his knee on the December 13th episode of Smackdown LIVE and has already undergone surgery for it in Birmingham Alabama. At the time of the injury, WWE shared more information.

“On the Dec. 13 episode of SmackDown LIVE, Zack Ryder suffered an injury to his left knee. The injury took place when Long Island Iced-Z attempted a Rough Ryder in the same contest in which The Hype Bros won a Tag Team No. 1 Contenders’ Battle Royal. This victory gave them the right to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family. After the match, Ryder was carried to the trainer’s room and is currently on crutches.”

“We think he injured his kneecap or his patella. We think it popped out and then popped back in, so we’re just going to do an MRI to make sure that there is not cartilage damage or some tendon tearing, stuff like that,” according to WWE’s Dr. Chris Robinson. “Hopefully there’s not and it’ll be a shorter rehab period. If there is, there’s a different road we might have to go down that may take longer to get him to recover.”

Hopefully, it’s the best possible scenario for the WWE superstar, and fans are looking forward to seeing him back in the ring.

