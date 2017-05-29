X Pac May Be Facing Jail Time For DUI

Former WWE Star, X Pac, recently dodged a huge legal bullet when it was revealed all the charges of his latest drug arrest would be dropped. Unfortunately, it appears the Attitude Era legend may still have to face some time behind bars.

According to TMZ, X-Pac was in court in L.A. on Friday to deal with a warrant from a 2004 DUI arrest. He initially pled no contest in the case and got 3 years probation. He was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol program.

Apparently, Waltman had violated the terms of his deal and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2005. Seems. The Attitude Era star says he just wants to make things right with the legal system.

“I may have to do a couple days in jail,” X-Pac says … “and if that’s the case, that’s the case.”

The WWE legend gave his side of his latest arrest during a recent interview on the Sam Roberts Podcast. Pac says feels as if he was targeted by the airport cops when they found out his identity.

“I’m sure they did. I’m sure that once they had me in their midst, I’m sure that they were right there looking at a computer the whole time so I’m sure they could have found whatever they wanted about me. They knew I was coming before I had even gotten there. Apparently, that is sure how it seemed. Once I got there and gave them my boarding pass, it had given a different sound then what it normally sounds. I had gone down the jetway and suddenly there are customs. I tell him exactly what I had, fully cooperated what I had. Even though he said that he appreciated me cooperating, but I don’t think he was appreciative. I didn’t get that impression, but the guy was a real hard a**, he wasn’t having any of it. Of course Sam, on paper my past didn’t help at all. If Montel Williams had been travelling with Cannabis, like he had done so in Germany one time, I’m sure they would have treated him differently since he had served our country honorably for a couple of decades in the Marines and Navy, so I’m sure they would have treated him differently, I’m sure of that. There were three guys at custom, with one main guy who was on a mission, making sure I didn’t leave there until I was in handcuffs. I had a feeling that this was not going to go as well as it might have with somebody else. I was being interrogated for hours and was thinking that I was going to miss my flight, now I was just wondering if I was going to be able to make the show at all. I just sat there for hours with a smile on my face, well not really a smile, I wasn’t ‘boo-boo’ face, but I was just taking in that this is part of life. This is what happens when I was choosing to use legal medicine for me, which happens to be federally legal. It’s worth it for me, my health to me is much more important. It’s not that Cannabis is everything like it’s the end-all and be-all to everything, but it definitely was a huge part of it.”

With those charges dropped, hopefully Waltman will be able to get this past DUI arrest behind him as well.

