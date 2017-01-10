WWE: Wrestlemania 34 Location And Date Confirmed!

The rumors are true! The WWE has confirmed our previous report that Wrestlemania is heading back to The Big Easy!

The WWE made it official with a release earlier today:

“The Showcase of the Immortals is returning to New Orleans in 2018.

As first reported by The Times-Picuyane, WrestleMania 34 will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

A capacity crowd of 75,167 WWE fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2014 for WrestleMania 30. That was the year that The Undertaker‘s WrestleMania Streak famously came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, as well as the event where Daniel Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE will hold a press event Tuesday morning in New Orleans to make the WrestleMania 34 announcement official. Check back to WWE.com tomorrow for full coverage, including photos and videos.”

Tonight’s RAW will take place in New Orleans and feature the returns of both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

