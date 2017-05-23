WWE Planning Women’s Money In The Bank Match

Earlier today WWE announced that Shane McMahon would be making a major announcement about the upcoming Money in the Bank pay per view on tonight’s SmackDown Live.

While we’re still not certain exactly what tonight’s announcement will be, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that WWE officials are planning on featuring the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match at next month’s pay per view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sources tell us the SmackDown brand pay per view will not only feature the men’s MITB, but as it currently stands they’re planning to announce a women’s match as well in the next few weeks.”

Considering how quickly the Women’s Revolution has been redefining what kind of matches women are competing in, the championship contract ladder match seemed inevitable.

There are currently only 6 active participants on the SD Live women’s roster. WWE could choose to put all 5 who are not the champion in the match or they could bring in someone like Lana to fill out the match and give Naomi a championship defense with someone like Charlotte or Natalya at the event.

Last October, Charlotte and Sasha Banks competed in the first ever women’s Hell In A Cell, which also happened to be the first ever women’s PPV main event. Only a few months later, Alexa Bliss faced Becky Lynch in the first ever women’s Tables Match on SmackDown. MitB and an all-women’s Royal Rumble are some of the only major match glass ceilings left for the women to shatter.

Up Next: 5 Most Interesting Opponents For Jinder Mahal