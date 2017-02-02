WWE: Is Dean Ambrose Getting New Intercontinental Championship Belt?

Tonight on Smackdown LIVE, Dean Ambrose found Smackdown LIVE commissioner Shane McMahon backstage and made a few requests. The Lunatic Fringe requested a match with Randy Orton that Shane O Mac granted for later in Smackdown. Ambrose’s second request was to get a new Intercontinental Championship belt. Dean complained that the current belt wreaked of cocoa butter, spray tan and The Miz.

While Shane denied his request tonight, it’s likely Dean was sewing the seeds for the introduction of a new belt. It’s been rumored that the WWE has been interested in rebranding both the United States and Intercontinental Championships as Vince McMahon reportedly feels both look dated and don’t fit the brand that has been established with the newer WWE and Unviersal championship belts.

The IC belt design is the oldest of the current belts in the WWE. It’s history goes back to the late 1980s/early 90s where legends like Mr. Perfect and The Ultimate Warrior proudly carried the strap.

