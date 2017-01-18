WWE: Why The Brahma Bull Championship Never Made It To TV

One of the coolest World Championships in WWE history never actually saw the light of day or at least the bright lights of Monday Night RAW. In the late 90s, the WWE introduced a new Smoking Skull championship belt made specifically for Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to legend, Vince never intended to use the Smoking Skull, but the popularity of the belt made it impossible to ignore. What many don’t know is that around the same time, the WWE had also created a signature belt for The Rock as well. Unfortunately for the WWE universe, the Brahma Bull belt never made it to TV.

Ex-WWE producer and Vince McMahon’s former “right-hand man” Bruce Prichard recently revealed why The Rock’s custom World Title belt was kept in the dark.

Prichard took fan questions on the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle With podcast, and he revealed that The Rock’s signature Title belt took so long to get made that by the time it was completed, The Rock already lost the Championship. The belt has been sitting in the WWE warehouse since then, and the company has never used it in front of an audience.

In the video above, Cathy Kelley takes a trip to the WWE Warehouse with WWE’s own archivist to discuss the Brahma belt as well as some other interesting Rock memorabilia.

