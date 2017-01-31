WWE: What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air

WWE fans who stuck around after RAW went off the air got to party like it was 2003 when Brock Lesnar faced off against an old foe. After the cameras shut off, Lesnar made an open challenge to anyone in the backstage area. The newly trimmed down Big Show came to the ring to answer the man who once suplexed him into a collapsed ring, but things didn’t quite go as Show hoped when Lesnar countered a chokeslam attempt into an F-5.

WrestlingInc first posted video from the altercation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that Lesnar has challenged Goldberg for a Wrestlemania rematch, look for the Beast to attempt to make an example of the rest of the WWE roster as he prepares to vanquish the one blaring blemish on his Hall of Fame resume.

