WWE Confirms Undertaker Versus Rusev at Greatest Royal Rumble Once Again

WWE is going back to their original plan.

Back on April 11 a casket match between The Undertaker and Rusev was booked for the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27 in Saudi Arabia. However, the match was scrapped a day later and Rusev was replaced with Chris Jericho.

The storyline reason was Lana had campaigned to WWE officials to not have Rusev in the match to protect his safety.

All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever ! I’ve already spoke with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR! Happy #RusevDay — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2018

"All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever!" Lana wrote. "I've already spoke with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR!"

But then she changed her tune on Monday.

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018

WWE obliged to her request, and announced on Monday afternoon that the match was back on.

"After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR!" she wrote.

“After @LanaWWE’s endorsement, the #CasketMatch is BACK ON between @RusevBUL and The #Undertaker at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble!” WWE’s official Twitter account wrote.

After the match was originally pulled, Rusev was replaced by former world champion and free agent Chris Jericho.

The event takes place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the WWE Network (starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

Along with the Rusev-Undertaker match, the card features a 50-man Royal Rumble match (titled the Greatest Royal Rumble), Triple H vs. John Cena, a four-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and several additional title matches that are still to be determined.