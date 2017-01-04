WWE: Two Returning Women Spotted Backstage At RAW

RAW is looking to kick off 2017 in a big way! After closing out 2016 with a loss to Smackdown in both attendance and ratings, the WWE‘s flagship brand is hoping to make some waves on the first episode of the new year. While Goldberg has already been announced for a return and Sami Zayn will face off against Braun Strowman in a last man standing match, two other returns were being buzzed about this afternoon.

Fans outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL spotted both Emma and newly engaged Paige entering the backstage area earlier today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

hey ladies emmalina might debut tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/ohAFg0SJIm — brittany itch ● (@Brittany_HOH) January 2, 2017

While Emmalina’s debut has been teased for the last month, this is the first time she has been seen at RAW on the day of the show. As for Paige, the original rumor floating around was that she was also set for her onscreen return. However, that has since been debunked.

Said she’s getting her neck checked today pic.twitter.com/VR3MEHeubm — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 2, 2017

According toto PWInsider, Paige will not be returning to WWE TV tonight as she’s already gone from the arena. Word is that Paige was there to meet with WWE officials in regards to her neck injury. The future Mrs. Del Rio has yet to be cleared to wrestle after having surgery back in October.

Are you still excited about the debut of Emmalina?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Two Legends Announced For Upcoming Monday Night RAW / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Stephanie McMahon Burns CM Punk On RAW