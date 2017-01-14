WWE: Triple H Comments On Interest In Kenny Omega

As it turns out, John Cena isn’t the only one in the WWE interested in New Japan star, Kenny Omega. Omega recently had what many experts consider to be one of the greatest matches in wrestling history with New Japan Pro Wrestling champion, Kazuchika Okada. After the match, Omega said he was keeping his options open after his New Japan contract expired next month. The comment led to much speculation among the internet that Omega would be heading to the WWE.

Triple H spoke to members of the media today to promote this weekend’s WWE U.K. Championship tournament. During the call, Triple H was asked if WWE was interested in signing Kenny Omega and he did not shy away from an answer.

“As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period,” Triple H said, via ESPN. “If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board.

“To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.”

