WWE: Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration Dinner

Today marks the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. It also marks the beginning of the WWE being closer to the White House than ever before as former WWE CEO Linda McMahon prepares to head up the Small Business Administration.

Last night, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H posted a photo of the couple preparing to go to the pre-inauguration candlelight dinner at Union Station.

On our way to the Candlelight Dinner as a part of the #presidentialinauguration! I couldn’t be more proud to support my mom and be a part of this historic week. A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Politics aside, I’m sure it must be exciting to see your own mother take on such a prestigious position. Do you think we’ll see any other WWE superstars show up at the inauguration?

