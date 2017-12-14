Spoiler Results for WWE’s ‘Tribute To The Troops’

WWE hosted the 15th annual “Tribute To The Troops” event at Naval Base San Diego back on Dec. 5. The show will air on USA Network on Thursday night in a special two-hour broadcast.

But in case you’re unable to watch the show or just want to know what happens ahead of time, here are the results from the special.

The Shield defeated Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match.

Absolution (Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose) defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in a six-man tag team match.

Charlotte defeated Ruby Riott

The New Day and The Usos defeated Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Aiden English in Rusev in an eight-man tag match

Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J. Styles and Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

Photo: WWE.com