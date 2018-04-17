More WWE Superstars Move to Monday Night Raw After Show Ends

It turns out the Superstar Shake-up wasn’t quite over when Monday Night Raw went off the air on Monday night.

It a series of reveal tweets, WWE announced another seven Superstars moving from SmackDown Live over to Raw.

The list included Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable, The Ascension and Mike Kanellis.

Gable had spent the bulk of the past year teaming with Shelton Benjamin ever since his American Alpha tag team partner Jason Jordan made the hop to Raw after it was revealed he was Kurt Angle (storyline) illegitimate son.

The former Olympic wrestler was interview by WWE’s YouTube channel shortly after the move was announced.

“Shelton was great, teaming with him was great. Teaming with Jason was great, but it’s time. Okay, it’s been time for a while. Chad Gable is more than a tag team wrestler. I wrestled for 20 years on my own. Do you think I had a tag team partner in the Olympics?”

Benjamin, who now finds himself as a singles wrestler for the first time since he returned to the company, wished Gable the best of luck.

“@WWEGable has been an inspirational partner and I see big things in his future. It’s been an honor. Good luck as you #Scratch&ClawthruRAW,” Benjamin wrote.

The Ascension had spent most of their time on SmackDown in episodes of the hilarious Fashion Files alongside Fandango and Tyler Breeze. With any luck that can start up again on Monday nights.

Originally a tag team down in NXT, Ryder and Rawley brought the Hype Bros up to the main roster in 2016 when Rawley was drafted to SmackDown. The duo never won the gold and Rawley eventually turned on Ryder in November 2017. They’ve faced off twice since the split, with Rawley winning both times.

Kanellis is the least-known of any of the wrestlers to make the jump, as he was only on WWE television from late June to October 2017 before taking a three-month hiatus, partially due to him battling an addiction to pain medication.

Bennett has since overcome his addiction, and his wife Maria Kanellis gave birth to their first child Fredrica Moon Bennett on April 4. He made his in-ring return at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 34.