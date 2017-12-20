These WWE Throwback High School Photos Are the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

They may be able to withstand chair shots and superkicks, but not even the toughest WWE Superstar was immune to going through the awkward phase of life known as high school. While looking for an extra set of Christmas lights, we found these old photos of WWE Superstars as high schoolers. Let’s dust them off and have a look!

Some of the throwbacks make us feel better about our own uncomfortable trip through puberty while others make us realize some people were just destined for stardom.

The Miz

We really thought The Miz would be more a frosted tip, kind of guy, but maybe that phase came later in life (or has yet to come). I wonder if teenage Miz knew he’d be one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time.

Mick Foley

Dude Love, indeed! While Mick Foley is mostly known for being a self-mutilating boiler room creature, his high school photo proves that he’s got good genes!

Seth Rollins

Is Seth Rollins actually 60 years old? Because given his groovy head feathers and wide collar, the Architect looks like he could have grown up in Studio 54. That necklace is fire, though…

Finn Balor

Don’t ever day Finn Balor doesn’t love professional wrestling! Rocking the WCW World Tag Team Championship in your prom picture? That’s a purist, folks. Bravo, Finn.

Bayley

Something tells us Bayley and Finn Balor would have been close pals back in high school. We really thought Seth Rollins’ choice of high school necklace could not be beaten, but Bayley’s chain mail inspired piece is simply breathtaking.

Randy Orton

Jawlines like Randy Orton’s take decades to mature properly. Clearly, teenage Orton was ahead of the bone structure curve letting us deduce that he had plenty of options when choosing his Mars Attacks! movie date in 1996.

Nikki Bella

According to Flavorwire, these were the top 5 songs of the year this picture was likely taken (we’re guessing 1999).

1. ” …Baby One More Time” — Britney Spears

2. “Mambo No 5 (A Little Bit of … )” — Lou Bega

3. “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” — Eiffel 65

4. “No Scrubs” — TLC

5. “I Want It That Way” — Backstreet Boys

Just a hunch, but we’re guessing Nikki preferred TLC to Backstreet Boys.

Kofi Kingston

This is fantastic. The pose. That Sesame Street haircut. And the curious, but warm grin. Man, I wish I grew up with young Kofi.