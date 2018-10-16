WWE Superstar Tamina Returns From Injury on ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE superstar Tamina made a surprise return to the ring on Monday Night Raw, after a nine-month absence thanks to an injury.

During this week’s event, there was a four-woman tag team match with Nia Jax, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke, who both got major entrances.

However, Tamina jumped in. She lost the match, but made a last-ditch effort to take Nia Jax down and tossed her out of the ring.

Tamina Snuka is the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. The 40-year-old had been out of action after she suffered a torn rotator cuff. Her previous appearance was at the Royal Rumble in January.

She is expected to make her next appearance at the WWE Evolution Battle Royale, an all-women pay-per-view event where the winner gets a spot in the women’s championship match. Jax, Moon, Alicia Fox, Naomi, Lana, Carmella, Billie Kay and more are competing for a shot at the title in Oct. 28 match.

In a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Jax said she would like to team up with Tamina at WWE Evolution.

“I would love—it’s always been a dream of mine since I came to WWE—to team up with my cousin Tamina [Snuka],” she said. “And I thought it’d be nothing but perfect than to team up with my cousin against Beth Phoenix and Natalya. They are so close, and I think it would be a dream of mine to have, but if I can’t team up with Tamina, I wouldn’t mind facing her. I think the world would be shocked at what kind of match that she and I could put on. It’d be a pretty incredible thing.”

Tamina has been wrestling with the WWE since 2009, but her recent appearances have been sporadic due to injuries. She had to take 11 months off in 2014 for a torn ACL and took 10 months off in 2016 and 2017 for a knee injury.

Also during this week’s Raw, Ronda Rousey took down Nikki Bella after their feud continued this past week.

“The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena’s bedroom. And he eventually threw you out of that exact same door,” Rousey, the Raw Women’s Champion, told Bella.

The two have been in a feud since last week’s Raw, where the Bella twins betrayed Rousey after they defeated the Riott Squad. Brie Bella and Bella attacked Rousey, with the two saying Rousey was taking the spotlight away from them.

“I should have known better than to trust the backstabbing Bellas,” Rousey wrote on Instagram before Monday’s Raw. “Don’t miss #RAW tonight cause [Nikki] and [Brie] are gunna learn betraying me was the stupidest thing they ever could have done. And considering their extensive record of idiocy, that’s really saying something. #DoNothingBellas.”

The feud will continue for another week, leading up to an Evolution showdown.

Photo Credit: WWE