WWE: Stone Cold Was Not Impressed With Kevin Owens’ Stunner

Last night’s Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble featured a plethora of crazy spots, including brass knuckles, frog splashes through tables and most memorably, a Stone Cold Stunner.

What made the move so shocking is that the Stunner has been off limits for current WWE stars ever since Austin retired from in-ring competition.

While many thought it was cool to see the Stunner back in action, Stone Cold was not that impressed.

As you might expect, KO was quick to respond to the WWE Legend.

Austin has yet to fire back, but I imagine his retort would start with a “WHAT?” and end with a can of whoop ass and the bottom line … because he said so.

How did you think Owens’ Stunner compared to the Texas Rattlesnake?

