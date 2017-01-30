WWE: Stone Cold Was Not Impressed With Kevin Owens’ Stunner

Last night’s Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble featured a plethora of crazy spots, including brass knuckles, frog splashes through tables and most memorably, a Stone Cold Stunner.

What made the move so shocking is that the Stunner has been off limits for current WWE stars ever since Austin retired from in-ring competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While many thought it was cool to see the Stunner back in action, Stone Cold was not that impressed.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

As you might expect, KO was quick to respond to the WWE Legend.

I’m not hard to find… I’m the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

Austin has yet to fire back, but I imagine his retort would start with a “WHAT?” and end with a can of whoop ass and the bottom line … because he said so.

How did you think Owens’ Stunner compared to the Texas Rattlesnake?

MORE WWE: 6 Immediate Takeaways From The Royal Rumble / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match