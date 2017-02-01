Stone Cold Comments On Roman Reigns In The Royal Rumble

Turns out that not everyone was disappointed to see Roman Reigns come out at number 30 for the 2017 Royal Rumble. On the latest episode of the Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed how Roman’s entry into the Rumble actually helped the eventual finish.

“Roman Reigns was the set up guy, because you just knew that he was going to win that match when those three guys were in there. It popped me because it came out of the blue, but I don’t really know where they go with this becuase he [Orton] hasn’t really been in the title picture. It popped me because Roman Reigns didn’t win and that was the obvious set up. When Orton won, I got satisfaction out of the win. I can’t complain about the finish.”

Austin continued later in the podcast with more praise for Roman.

“To me, if you’re going by the writing/booking and you always thought that Reigns was entitled, here he was down to the four and you think Jesus Christ, here he’s going to win it again and then he takes an RKO and goes over the top rope. He did a favor there. He did the J-O-B. For Randy. For the Rumble. For everybody. If you didn’t like him because you thought they were going to shove him down your throat, they didn’t shove him down your throat this time. He helped a brother out. From a writing standpoint, that should eases some of the tension off the kid. He had a great job all night and worked his ass off with match with KO and had a great match in the Rumble. It made me appreciate Roman in the spot that he’s in. I still want to see him be a heel. I think he’s going to be tremendous as a heel if they ever go that way with him. But I like what Roman Reigns did the whole night.”

