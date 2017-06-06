WWE Stars Visit Manchester Bombing Victim

WWE made good on its promise to visit the victims of the Manchester bombing attack when NXT stars, Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and UK star, Mark Andrews, joined one of their fans for a day she’ll never forget.

From WWE.com, “In the wake of last month’s Manchester terror attack, NXT Champion Bobby Roode paid a special visit to one of the young victims and her family.

Eight-year-old Lily Harrison, who was injured in the attack along with her parents, received a house call from Roode, Superstars Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews, as well as PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman that left the young WWE fan and her family elated.

Not only did Roode present her with an NXT Title, but Andrews and Smallman gave the family a signed copy of PROGRESS’ 2017 Super Strong Style 16 tournament bracket, and all three Superstars sat down with Lily to watch Raw, according to a tweet from her father Adam, a fellow WWE fan.”

@MandrewsJunior @NikkiCrossWWE & @REALBobbyRoode sat in our lounge watching Raw…it was GLORIOUS! Lily is still in disbelief! The best day! — Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017

According to a report from Sky Sports, Lily received a visit from Ariana Grande but the eight-year-old admitted feeling nervous meeting her wrestling idols.

Out of respect for those affected by the atrocity, WWE cancelled their NXT event due to take place at Manchester Arena. In addition to the visits, they also offered fans tickets for another event and are making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

So, the next time someone tries to tell you that wrestling doesn’t matter, just show them this.

Great job, WWE.

